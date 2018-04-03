Multiple Crews Respond to House Fire in Moorhead

There were no major injuries, but there was substantial damage to the house

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Multiple crews responded to a fire this evening at a house in Moorhead at 911 18th Street North.

Crews were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement and smoke coming from the windows.

“There was one person home at the time of the fire, they were able to get out, with just a little bit of smoke inhalation injury,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Wallin of the Moorhead Fire Department.

That person was evaluated on site and treated on scene. It is unclear how many people live in the home.

While there are no major injuries, the chief says there does appear to be substantial damage to parts of the house.

“We don’t have a damage estimate yet but the fire damage in the basement was pretty extensive. And there was substantial smoke damage throughout the home,” Wallin said.

Patti Miller, a neighbor, saw what was going on from the back side of the house.

“From the back you could see the firemen up on the side of the house on the other end. They looked like they were trying to break in through the roof area to see what was going on. There wasn’t a lot of smoke on that end,” she said.

“We did some initial firefighting form outside the residence, there was a lot of material inside the home that made it difficult to navigate inside the home. I’m guessing it took us about 15 minutes before we got initial knock down,” Wallin said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Three engines and one ladder truck from Moorhead responded to the fire, as well as another engine and a battalion chief from Fargo.