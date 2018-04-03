Names Released In Crash That Left A Woman On The Pavement Of I-94

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a crash on I-94 Monday near 45th Street South.

They say 25-year-old Danielle Pitzen of Moorhead lost control of her Jeep, was hit and she was thrown onto the pavement.

She was taken to Essentia with life threatening injuries.

The other driver has now been identified as 51-year-old Yaacoub Shaia of Moorhead.

The patrol released a different name on Monday.

Shaia was taken to Sanford with minor injuries.

The crash around 2:40 p.m. Monday caused traffic to be re-routed for an hour and a half.

Speed and icy road conditions were factors in the crash.

