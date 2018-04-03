Police, Firefighters Respond to Multiple Afternoon Crashes

They were both in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Both Fargo Police and the Fargo Fire Department responded to two crashes late this afternoon.

They first responded to a semi that hit an SUV going northbound on I-29. Multiple fire trucks were at the scene of the accident. Shortly after that crash, a car and a pickup collided at 13th Avenue and 33rd Street. Police rerouted traffic due to the crash. There is no word yet whether there are serious injuries at either crash.