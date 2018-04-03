Police, Firefighters Respond to Multiple Afternoon Crashes

They were both in South Fargo
Danielle Church,

 

FARGO, N.D. — Both Fargo Police and the Fargo Fire Department responded to two crashes late this afternoon.

They first responded to a semi that hit an SUV going northbound on I-29. Multiple fire trucks were at the scene of the accident. Shortly after that crash, a car and a pickup collided at 13th Avenue and 33rd Street. Police rerouted traffic due to the crash. There is no word yet whether there are serious injuries at either crash.

Related Post

West Fargo Teen Dies in Dirt Bike Crash
Two Minot Men Dead After Rollover Crash
Fordville Man Dies After Icy Rollover Crash in Ram...
Charges Filed In Convenience Store Robbery Attempt

You Might Like

Heitkamp Speaks at Central States Pension Committee Meeting

FARGO, N.D. -- Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) attended the Central States Pension Committee meeting to talk about the pension crisis. Potential cuts to the current system threaten thousands of retirees across the country. Heitkamp is on a bipartisan congressional pension committee…

North Dakota DOT and MNDOT Warn of Heavy Ice on Roads

  FARGO, N.D. -- Travel conditions on highways have been difficult due to the heavy amount of ice on the road. Officials from the North Dakota Department of Transportation say the worst areas are those west of Fargo on I-94. Multiple…