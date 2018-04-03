RedHawks Deal Rights to Ace Alexander

Alexander is playing in Mexico this summer

FARGO, N.D. — Tyler Alexander has been as dominant as any American Association pitcher in the last two seasons.

He is playing in an international league in Mexico this season, but if he returns to the AA, it will be for a different team.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traded away Alexander’s reversionary rights to the Lincoln Saltdogs. This means that Lincoln will have the first opportunity to sign Alexander if he rejoins the Association.

Alexander led the league in strikeouts in each of the last two seasons, setting the record of 167 last year.

In return for trading away his rights, the RedHawks scored outfielders Tim Coldwell and Randolph Oduber as well as right-handed pitcher Tyler Herr.