Richland 44 Superintendent Resigns after Investigation in Hazing and Sexual Assault

Prosecutors referred some boys to juvenile court following possible misconduct in the boys' locker room for felonious restraint, terrorizing, hazing and sexual assault.

COLFAX, ND (KFGO) – The superintendent of the high school in Colfax where reported hazing led to charges against some boys says he’ll resign at the end of the school year.

The attorney for Richland 44 Superintendent Tim Godfrey says Godfrey had been cleared by the school board of any wrongdoing but wants “to extricate himself from a dysfunctional environment and to pursue other professional opportunities.”

The school board placed Godfrey on paid leave Mar. 1.

Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer won’t say how many boys were referred, citing their ages.