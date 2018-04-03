Richland 44 Superintendent Resigns, High School Principal Retires

Both Tim Godfrey's resignation and Bruce Anderson's retirements will take effect June 30

COLFAX, N.D. — After he was placed on paid administrative leave in early March, Tim Godfrey resigned as the Superintendent of the Richland 44 School District effective at the end of the school year.

Godfrey’s attorney said that his client wants to “extricate himself from a dysfunctional environment” at Richland 44.

His resignation comes on the heels of an investigation in which some students were referred to juvenile court on charges of felonious restraint, hazing, terrorizing, and sexual assault.

In a letter to the school board, Godfrey hopes that the district continues to grow in the future.

“After much contemplation I’ve decided it’s time for me to move on and seek out other opportunities. I’m very thankful for my time in Richland and many good things have happened over the last three years,” said Godfrey in his letter.

The Richland 44 School Board unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Godfrey, as well as the retirement notice from high school principal Bruce Anderson.

Anderson was the school’s principal since 2010, and acted as interim superintendent in Godfrey’s absence.

“I’ve enjoyed my years at Richland and I wish the best to all students and staff at Richland,” said Anderson in his letter to the school board.

Even though parents and community members did not want to appear on camera, they say that the changes at the top will usher an era of change that will benefit the district in the long run.

Both the resignation and retirement are set to take effect on June 30.

In addition to Godfrey’s resignation and Anderson’s retirement, petitions are circulating for the recall of school board president Lisa Amundson and two other school board members.