All-Star Butler “This Close” to Return for Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler will have knee evaluated on Wednesday.
Jeremy Klein,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is nearing a return to action, with four critical games to go for the team in the regular season.

Butler told reporters after practice on Tuesday that he’s “this close” to being back on the court. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler was a full participant in the workout. His surgically repaired right knee will be evaluated again on Wednesday.

“I just want to go play and let my body dictate everything,” Butler said. “Obviously you can guess I’m under a restriction and all that good stuff, but I don’t know. We haven’t talked about it just yet. We’ll see whenever that time gets here.”

The Timberwolves play at Denver on Thursday. The Nuggets are one of their primary competitors for the remaining playoff spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Wolves are 8-8 since Butler was hurt and are in a fight to reach the postseason for the first time in 14 years.

