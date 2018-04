6-Foot-8 Breckenridge Guard Verbally Commits to NDSU

Noah Christensen helped the Breckenridge Cowboys to a state tournament berth

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The Bison basketball team scored a verbal commit for the 2019-2020 season.

Junior Noah Christensen from Breckenridge says he is going to a Bison.

The 6-foot-8 guard helped the team to a 25-5 record and state tournament berth this year.

This season, the Bison went 15-17 overall and 5-9 in the Summit League.