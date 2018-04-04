Get Out and Vote: Student Body Elections at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — It’s students advocating for students in the interest of students.
That’s what NDSU’s Chief Justice of the Student Court says about the student body elections that are happening right now.
The elections happen every spring.
Students are encouraged to get involved on campus by voting for different positions, such as student senator, president and vice president.
Chief Justice of the Student Court Jared Melville says, “We want our students to be aware of and to get involved with their student government on campus because student government has the responsibility of allocating the student activity fee every year which ranges in the millions of dollars.”
If you are an NDSU student, you can vote through April 5th.
Ballots can be cast online or by stopping by the Memorial Union.
FARGO, N.D. -- It's students advocating for students in the interest of students. That's what NDSU's Chief Justice of the Student Court says about the student body elections that are happening right now. The elections happen every spring. Students are encouraged…
EAGAN, Minn. -- Operators of a senior living community in Eagan are being accused of neglecting to check on a woman who had likely been dead for days. 92-year-old June Thompson lived at the Commons on Marice Senior Living Community…
FARGO, N.D. -- LeAnn Rimes is bringing an acoustic version of her hits to Fargo. You can catch Rimes in an "An Acoustic Performance" at Fargo Theatre on Sunday, August 19. Rimes is a multi-platinum selling singer with sales of…