Get Out and Vote: Student Body Elections at NDSU

Student body elections are going on April 4th through the 5th

FARGO, N.D. — It’s students advocating for students in the interest of students.

That’s what NDSU’s Chief Justice of the Student Court says about the student body elections that are happening right now.

The elections happen every spring.

Students are encouraged to get involved on campus by voting for different positions, such as student senator, president and vice president.

Chief Justice of the Student Court Jared Melville says, “We want our students to be aware of and to get involved with their student government on campus because student government has the responsibility of allocating the student activity fee every year which ranges in the millions of dollars.”

If you are an NDSU student, you can vote through April 5th.

Ballots can be cast online or by stopping by the Memorial Union.