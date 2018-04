App of the Week: MyPermissions

Put your social media info on lockdown.

Facebook and other social media sites are garnering a lot of scrutiny these days, and not just from the feds. Almost all of us are going over our publicly available personal data with a fine-tooth comb after the data breach from Cambridge Analytica.

But since so much of the information in that case is still developing, how can you know whether you’re protected online or not? Francie Black shows you in today’s App of the Week.