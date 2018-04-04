Fargo Firefighter Named State Fire Marshal

Doug Nelson Will Replace Jeff Huber Who Resigned Last April

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota has a new State Fire Marshal and he’s from Fargo.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has appointed Doug Nelson to replace Jeff Huber who resigned last April.

Nelson has been a firefighter since 2002 and has most recently served as a fire inspector and investigator with the Fargo Fire Department.

He was recommended by a committee of law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

The state fire marshal handles arson investigations and is responsible for fire safety inspections of most public buildings.