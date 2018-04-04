Fargo Force Goaltenders Ryan Bischel and Strauss Mann Force Healthy Competition Heading into the Postseason

Goalie Ryan Bischel has 4 fewer starts and five fewer wins than teammate Strauss Mann

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to who will man the net for the Fargo Force, goaltenders Ryan Bischel and Strauss Mann haven’t made head coach Cary Eades’ job very easy.

“They’ve made it very difficult at times both playing so well, both pushing each other to higher levels,” Eades said. “We have a real good one and 1A and it alternates as to who’s starting.”

Eades has rotated between the duo all season because each brings something different to the table.

“Strauss Mann might be a little bit more athletic and energetic in the net, where Bischel is maybe more of a student of the game, plays his angles a little more,” Eades explained. “But we’re really cutting hairs here. They’re both really sound positionally and they stop the puck and have a great save percentage. A lot of good goal tenders around the league, but we think we have two of the very best.”

And since both goalies have been playing exceedingly well, it’s promoting healthy competition.

“All year it’s been whoever’s played the best will play the next game and I like that,” said Mann. “It allows you to know what to expect and I think that competition is good and healthy and I think it brings out the best in you.”

“I think it’s definitely forced us to both be better and be at our best in practice every day and know that we have to perform when we’re called upon,” Bischel added.

Despite fighting for minutes, the pair opts to room together when traveling on the road so they can offer advice and learn from one another.

“Strauss the way he takes care of his body off the ice is second to none honestly,” Bischel said. “He’s on a special diet and is really into bio-mechanics and how the body works and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

“[Bischel’s] really just sharp every day and throughout an 8 month, 9 month long season that’s really hard to do,” Mann said. “He’s very good at keeping his mechanics strong, and it’s really held me accountable to do the same.”

Eades says Bischel will get the start this weekend, but come playoff time the jobs open for the taking.