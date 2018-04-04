LIVE: Move More Month

Your dog and your heart will thank you.

In spite of the spectacularly crummy weather, there’s one sure-fire way to inspire yourself to get out and get some fresh air and exercise this spring.

The American Heart Association is encouraging all of us to move more, because April is move more month.

The AHA says new evidence suggests there may be few better ways to get yourself moving than getting a dog.

AHA experts say owning a pet, particularly a dog, is likely associated with lowered heart disease. Statistics show dog owners are 54 percent more likely to get the recommended amount of daily exercise.

Pets can also help reduce high blood pressure and lower your risk of depression.

If you don’t have a pet – rescue and foster pets are a great way to reap these benefits.

The AHA’s Julia Dangerfield joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live at the KVRR studios with her foster dog, Holly the Shih Tzu, to talk about why getting a dog can do your heart a lot of good.

“We’re minnesotans – and even in the coldest weather, we’ve got the proper cold-weather gear, we know how to dress appropriately to be outdoors. So we may not want to get out there when it’s still icy and chilly outside, but our dogs really need it, and it’s a great way to get them feeling great and us getting out there and working out.

Holly is available for adoption through the marshmallow foundation in Detroit Lakes – along with many other wonderful adoptable rescue cats and dogs throughout the region.