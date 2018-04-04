LIVE: Veterans Honor Flight Prepares to Take Off

This Year's Flight Scheduled for May 20th and 21st

Jane Matejcek and Lory Ishaag with the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN join Adam Ladwig to talk about the 11th annual honor flight set for next month.

The group flies dozens of veterans to Washington, D.C. every year to see war memorials and attend a banquet in their honor.

Matejcek and Ishaag talk about the importance of helping veterans see these monuments.

The 2018 Honor Flight is set for May 20th and 21st this year.

You can help send the vets off to D.C. by donating during the “Bowling for Veterans” event on Saturday, April 28th at Sunset Lanes on Highway 75 in Moorhead. There will be a bake sale, silent auction and rummage sale with some proceeds going to the Honor Flight.