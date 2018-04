Officers Cleared In Shootings

The reviews were completed by the Ottertail County Attorney at the request of Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, MN — The Clay County Attorney’s Office released reviews regarding two officer involved shootings.

In both cases the officers used deadly force against an assailant.

Clay County Deputy Ryan Sinclair was cleared in the shooting of Brady Adrian.

Deputy Sinclair and his partner responded to a 911 call on February 10, 2018.

He encountered Adrian with a weapon.

Adrian fired a taser at the Deputy at the same time Deputy Sinclair fired his weapon.

The shooting was found to be necessary to protect himself or others from harm.

Adrian is facing five felony charges of 4th Degree Assault Against a Peace Officer.

Minnesota State Trooper Mark Peterson was cleared in the shooting of Melody Gray.

Trooper Peterson fired at Gray after she pointed a firearm at the officer.

On March 5, 2018 the Trooper came upon Gray and a passenger in her car after they went into a ditch.

When he realized the car was stolen he attempted to arrest the pair.

Gray is facing one count of Attempted Murder 1st Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Felony Receiving Stolen Property.