Rimes Brings Her Golden Voice And Guitar To Fargo

Tickets Range From $40-$80 and Go On Sale April 13

FARGO, N.D. — LeAnn Rimes is bringing an acoustic version of her hits to Fargo.

You can catch Rimes in an “An Acoustic Performance” at Fargo Theatre on Sunday, August 19.

Rimes is a multi-platinum selling singer with sales of more than 44 million records.

At just 14-year-old she won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy award.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 11 a.m. and cost between $40 and $80.

You can get tickets at JadePresents.com and at the Tickets300 box office.