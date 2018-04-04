Senator Heitkamp Visits PATH to Introduce New Bill for Kinships

Supporting Kinships Connection Acts would provide funding for caretakers of children under kinship care
FARGO, N.D. — Senator Heitkamp visits the child and family services agency PATH to learn how children are impacted by the opioid crisis.

Heitkamp also introduced her new bill, the Supporting Kinships Connections Act, to keep children with close family when their parents are unable to care for them.

According to the US Census Bureau, 2.5 million children live under kinship care.

Heitkamp says she’s proud that a cutting edge facility to help these children is located in North Dakota.

“This is an opportunity for success that I would say I have never seen in my time working with at–risk kids so I’m really excited that it’s right here in North Dakota that we’ve got great professionals already doing it,” said Heitkamp.

Heitkamp recently secured 20 million dollars in federal funding to help family caretakers of vulnerable children.

