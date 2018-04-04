Woman At Senior Living May Have Been Dead For Days Before Being Noticed

FARGO, N.D. -- It's students advocating for students in the interest of students. That's what NDSU's Chief Justice of the Student Court says about the student body elections that are happening right now. The elections happen every spring. Students are encouraged…
EAGAN, Minn. -- Operators of a senior living community in Eagan are being accused of neglecting to check on a woman who had likely been dead for days. 92-year-old June Thompson lived at the Commons on Marice Senior Living Community…
FARGO, N.D. -- LeAnn Rimes is bringing an acoustic version of her hits to Fargo. You can catch Rimes in an "An Acoustic Performance" at Fargo Theatre on Sunday, August 19. Rimes is a multi-platinum selling singer with sales of…