Woman At Senior Living May Have Been Dead For Days Before Being Noticed

Daughter Found Her Mother's Body Two Days After She Had Passed Away
TJ Nelson,

EAGAN, Minn. — Operators of a senior living community in Eagan are being accused of neglecting to check on a woman who had likely been dead for days.

92-year-old June Thompson lived at the Commons on Marice Senior Living Community for four years.

Her daughter discovered June’s body on October 26, two days after she had passed away from natural causes.

A state Health Department report says the facility failed to carry out daily checks on the woman.

A Commons on Marice official says the facility has since implemented a new process to track daily check-ins.

