Clothesline Project at NDSU Raises Awareness for Sexual Assault

T-Shirts, Reflective Backdrop intended to evoke empathy and understanding from visitors

FARGO, N.D. — As part of the annual Clothesline Project, the NDSU Memorial Union Gallery decided to evoke a more reflective and personal viewing experience.

“People would stand in front of these t–shirts and would look at themselves in the mirror behind them, and they would almost be wearing the t–shirt, and so that way you maybe develop empathy and connection with the story that is being told,” said Anthony Faris, the Gallery Curator for the NDSU Memorial Union.

Faris says the t–shirts and reflective backdrop make people think about how sexual assault has impacted many lives in their community.

“When you look at the story, you realize that it is something very personal, it’s also something very visceral and real in somebody’s life,” said Faris.

The exhibit has collected t–shirts from the Fargo–Moorhead area over the last decade, but the impact of the shirts still ring true with the visitors of the exhibit.

“It was actually really inspiring. A lot of people said they came out from it stronger and found ways to cope with it that made their life better,” said Jewel Faul, a freshman at NDSU.

“It really changed my perspective on what people had to deal with and how some people are really protective and other people aren’t,” said Sarah Linderwall, a freshman at NDSU.

Once visitors walk out of the exhibit, they say the t–shirts and their messages continue to resonate with them.

“If I ever had a friend who went through that, I would be more willing and understanding about it and help them as much as I could,” said Faul.

Organizers hope the project’s message rings true with visitors even after the exhibit closes down.

The Clothesline Project started in 1990, and is the focus of more than 500 events worldwide.