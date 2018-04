Driver Identified In Fatal Car Crash

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released the name of the victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash in Fargo.

57 year old Matthew Vernon Beck of Fargo was killed in the accident at 45th Street and 40th Avenue South.

Police say the driver of a Jeep went through the intersection, hit a traffic light, and then struck a pickup that was stopped.

The Jeep ended up on its side.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered.