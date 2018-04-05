Judge limits information in DAPL riot case

The judge denied a former ND Dem-NPL Congressional candidate's request
TJ Nelson,


Chase Iron Eyes

A judge is limiting the amount of information the governor’s office can be asked to give to attorneys for an American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot at the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests.

Chase Iron Eyes’ attorneys subpoenaed the governor, making dozens of requests for information they hope might help his case.

The attorney general’s office objected on several grounds including the request being unreasonable.

Iron Eyes could face five years in prison if convicted in the February 2017 incident in which 74 people were arrested after erecting teepees on disputed land.

