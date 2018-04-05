Minnesota Lawmakers Hold Town Hall Meeting

One of the main concerns was infrastructure improvement

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Democratic Minnesota lawmakers held a town hall meeting to take questions from the community and update them on the legislative session.

State Senator Kent Eken, along with Representatives Ben Lien and Paul Marquart, said there is currently a budget surplus.

They say one of the main concerns is infrastructure improvement and balancing maintenance with the development of new projects.

They also highlighted school safety, local impact of the federal tax bill and flood diversion.

“I want flood money for north Moorhead, I want some funding money for the 11th Street underpass, and I want a transfer station. I want a little more flexibility for our state’s legislature,” said Mayor Del Rae Williams.

The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley, which Mayor Williams is also part of.