Tech Tip Today: Remove Info From Google

Search yourself. Do you really want all that personal data out there?

Data privacy is on everyone’s mind these days, and a simple self-search of Google can be a real-eye opener. Thanks to databases that look through public documents for your identity, your home address, private phone number, and all kinds of other alarmingly personal data can be disconcertingly easy to find online.

Let Francie Black walk you through the steps to get some of that data tucked away and out of sight to casual searches in this week’s Tech Tip Today.