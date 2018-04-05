Third Driver Sentenced To Jail For School Bus Stop Arm Violation

Norman County Prosecutor Cracking Down On Serious Offenders

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. — A third driver has been given jail time for going around a school bus with its red lights activated and stop arm extended in Norman County.

The driver of a semi was the latest to be sentenced to two weekends in jail. The truck driver was also fined $500.

County attorney James Brue began to recommend jail sentences last fall.

Brue says he’s tried to be selective in asking for jail time.

He says there have been cases where young and elderly drivers have passed by buses at slow speeds and he didn’t believe jail was an appropriate sentence in those cases.