Tim Pawlenty joins the campaign for MN Governor

The Republican was Governor from 2003-2011

EAGAN, Minn. – Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is running for his old job.

In an announcement video on his campaign website, Pawlenty said he’s the right man to become the state’s top executive.

“I have the strength and the experience to solve problems and bring us together. My top priority will be to put those in the middle – who are working hard and getting squeezed – first.”

Pawlenty adds some of his platforms will include education, job growth and lowering health care premiums.

The Republican will be trying to flip a seat that has been held by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton for the last seven years. Dayton is not seeking a third term.

In a statement, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin says when he was governor, Pawlenty “deprived thousands of Minnesotans of affordable health care” adding he “failed our state” during his 8 years in office.

Pawlenty joins a Republican field including Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson who lost the governor’s race to Dayton in 2014, Former Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Keith Downey and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens.