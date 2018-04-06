“Boots and Heels” Opens New Downtown Fargo Store

The original store was started in 2011 in Devils Lake

FARGO, N.D. — Boots and Heels has a new location in downtown Fargo.

The team emphasizes a “shopping with a friend philosophy” and hopes that customers can find shopping to be a fun experience.

“Fashion doesn’t have to be painful. It can be cute, it can be comfortable,” said Amber Sander, the owner. “We have a lot of different styles for a lot of different body types, and really most of our pieces are classic. We try to do 70 percent classic and 30 percent trends. So not matter who you are and what your style is something can work its way into your wardrobe.”

The new store is located at 410 Broadway North.