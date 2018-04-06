El Zagal Shrine Circus is Back in Town

This is the 67th annual circus

FARGO, N.D. — The El Zagal Shrine Circus is back in town this weekend at the Fargodome.

There will be shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a fantasy land,” said Timothy Tegge, the circus ring master. “I love everything about this. I never regret having to go to work.”

The show has everyone’s favorite classics from elephants to the motorcycle globe to juggling. There will also be activities like face painting and rides for children. Before each show, the live circus band will play for an hour.

“This is a traditional circus. It has all the necessary elements of what a circus in America is all about,” Tegge said.

Performers say with every show, they try to connect with the audience, even from center stage.

“I love to entertain people. I love making eye contact with people, even when they’re far away. I like to make them feel like they’re part of my performance,” said Paolo Carballo, a juggler.

“It’s like going to Disneyland but being smack in the middle of the action with it. It’s not a one–sided thing. It’s three dimensional,” Tegge said.

Both Tegge and Carballo want everyone to leave with a lasting memory.

“All the children and everything, we try to make them participate in everything we can. Make them have a really good time, forget about whatever problems have at home or something. They come here to have fun and hopefully want to come back every single year,” Carballo said.

“When you become a part of it, you take home a memory that will last the rest of your life,” Tegge said.