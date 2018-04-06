Forced Entry And Robbery Investigation In West Fargo

Sgt. Randy Burkhartsmeier says police were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street East around midnight after multiple reports of a disturbance.

UPDATE:

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – West Fargo police say there was a forced entry and robbery at an apartment late Thursday night.

Sgt. Randy Burkhartsmeier says police were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street East around midnight after multiple reports of a disturbance.

Police met with a group of victims who reported a large group of suspects forced their way into their apartment and sprayed the victims with pepper spray and demanded money.

The suspects then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say it was not a random act although a motive has not been determined.

Two victims were treated for exposure to the spray.

Investigators are following up on several leads in connection with the break-in and robbery.

Two people were arrested on unrelated warrants.

ORIGINAL STORY.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – West Fargo Police dealt with a disturbance overnight and are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Sgt. Randy Burkhartsmeier, tells KFGO News, officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about the incident at an apartment in the 1200 block of 1st Street East. As many as a dozen juveniles and young adults were involved in some type of dispute.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be checked over after being sprayed by some unknown material but the injuries were not serious. A car window and an apartment window were smashed. Those at the scene have not been cooperative with the police investigation.