KVRR Round Table: Fargo Force Playoff Push

Force currently sit in third in the Western Conference
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force are playoff bound in the USHL with two weeks left to play in the regular season. The Force currently sit in third in the Western Conference with 72 points right behind Waterloo (76) and Omaha (75). In the new playoff format the top two seeds in each conference get a first round bye.

The KVRR sports team anaylzes the Forces chances of climbing up in the standings to get a first round bye in this week’s round table.

