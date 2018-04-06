LIVE: Cats in Studio! Minn-Kota Feline Club Cat Show This Weekend

Kitties Come to KVRR to Promote Annual Cat Show
Adam Ladwig,

 

Shiela Dewey and some of her furry friends join Adam to talk about this weekend’s Minn-Kota Feline Club Cat Show. More than 100 cats will be there representing 28 different breeds.

We meet some exotic shorthair and longhair cats as well. They’re cute as heck. You should watch the videos.

The Feline Club is partnering wit the Red River Zoo to support its Pallas Cat program. Three litters of the rare cat have been born at the zoo this decade.

The show is from 9-4 Saturday and Sunday at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Find more information by clicking here.

 

 

