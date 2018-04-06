Pawlenty holds 1st public appearance since launching campaign

Pawlenty announced he's running for governor on Thursday

EAGAN, Minn. – Tim Pawlenty is speaking publicly for the first time since announcing his campaign for governor.

The Republican discussed how he feels he has the experience to solve problems facing Minnesotans and the toxic environment in politics.

Without providing details, Pawlenty broadly touched on hot button topics he says needs improvement like closing the achievement gap and the opioid crisis.

“I’m very worried about the change coming to our country and our state in the form of a rapidly changing global economy, and the impact technology is going to have on that economy in the future. And frankly I don’t think our businesses and our government and our people are as well–prepared as they should be,” Pawlenty said.

Pawlenty revealed he voted for President Trump despite calling him “unhinged and unfit” one month before the 2016 election.