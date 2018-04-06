Pepper Spray Used in West Fargo Home Invasion

Police responded using gas masks

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Four people were treated for exposure to pepper spray in an unusual case of forced entry.

Police responded to a call at an apartment at the 1200 block of 1st Street East in West Fargo just before midnight on Thursday evening.

A group of victims said several suspects forced their way into the apartment and sprayed them with pepper spray before taking money and fleeing.

Responding officers had to use gas masks, and the fire department was called to clear the apartment of chemicals.

“That’s very uncommon that we actually have to use our gas masks. We have them for situations like this, this is obviously not a very common situation we encounter, so the gas mask aren’t used very often,” said Lt. Adam Gustafson of the West Fargo Police Department.

Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act.

The case is still under investigation.