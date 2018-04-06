Play of the Winter Finalists

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WINTER

FARGO, N.D. — It has all come down to this. Two plays, one winter sports season. Only one can be crowned the high school play of the winter. These are plays you’ve seen before, and we’re down to the top two.

There’s little doubt that Moorhead’s Carter Randklev made the most dazzling play of the winter. Very little can compete with that as he went through the legs and finished with the wrister. We’ve shown this play countless times. It’s been on Sportscenter.

But is it the “best” play?

Sheyenne student Andrew Roberts brought his moves court side for a basketball game. He’s not a part of the action, but his dancing steals the show. This is one of the most viewed plays we’ve ever had, and it’s not even technically a play. But will that prevent it from getting voted the top play of the winter? That’s completely up to you to decide.

Vote on the poll on our twitter page @kvrrsports. The champion of our ‘Play of the Winter’ contest will be revealed on Monday.