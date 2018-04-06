Police investigating Williston High School Bomb Threat

Austin Erickson,

WILLISTON, ND – Police are also investigating a bomb threat at Williston High School.

Authorities were called around 1:15 this afternoon.

Investigators say the building has been evacuated, and police are searching the building.

The Williston School district says students have been released for the day, and tonight’s high school activities have been canceled.

Related Post

Woman Arrested After Crash Near Jamestown
Cone Zone: Traffic Lanes on I-29 at 32nd Ave South...
Fordville Man Dies After Icy Rollover Crash in Ram...
ND Tribal Colleges Contribute Nearly $200 Million ...

You Might Like

El Zagal Shrine Circus is Back in Town

FARGO, N.D. -- The El Zagal Shrine Circus is back in town this weekend at the Fargodome. There will be shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. and…