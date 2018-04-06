Police investigating Williston High School Bomb Threat

El Zagal Shrine Circus is Back in Town
FARGO, N.D. -- The El Zagal Shrine Circus is back in town this weekend at the Fargodome. There will be shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. and…
WILLISTON, ND – Police are also investigating a bomb threat at Williston High School.
Authorities were called around 1:15 this afternoon.
Investigators say the building has been evacuated, and police are searching the building.
The Williston School district says students have been released for the day, and tonight’s high school activities have been canceled.