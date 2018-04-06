Richland 44 Athletic Director Leaves District

Richland 44 School District board president Lisa Amundson says athletic director and head football coach John Freeman has left the high school.

COLFAX, ND – There’s been another departure at the high school in Colfax where a hazing investigation led to juvenile court referrals against some boys.

Amundson would not say whether Freeman was dismissed or resigned.

Freeman’s departure follows announcements earlier this week of superintendent Tim Godfrey resigning and high school principal Bruce Anderson retiring.

It’s not immediately clear if the leadership changes are related to the ongoing investigation into hazing and sexual misconduct alleged to have occurred in the boys locker room.

A special hearing officer refused to expel any of the students implicated after they were suspended by school administrators.