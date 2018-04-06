Richland 44 Athletic Director Leaves District

Richland 44 School District board president Lisa Amundson says athletic director and head football coach John Freeman has left the high school.
Joe Radske,

COLFAX, ND – There’s been another departure at the high school in Colfax where a hazing investigation led to juvenile court referrals against some boys.

Richland 44 School District board president Lisa Amundson says athletic director and head football coach John Freeman has left the high school.

Amundson would not say whether Freeman was dismissed or resigned.

Freeman’s departure follows announcements earlier this week of superintendent Tim Godfrey resigning and high school principal Bruce Anderson retiring.

It’s not immediately clear if the leadership changes are related to the ongoing investigation into hazing and sexual misconduct alleged to have occurred in the boys locker room.

A special hearing officer refused to expel any of the students implicated after they were suspended by school administrators.

Related Post

Man Drives Into Semi In Dense Fog
Investigation At Richland 44 School Could Be Turne...
Walcott, ND Home Damaged By Fire
Richland 44 Superintendent Resigns after Investiga...

You Might Like

Richland 44 Athletic Director Leaves District

COLFAX, ND - There's been another departure at the high school in Colfax where a hazing investigation led to juvenile court referrals against some boys. Richland 44 School District board president Lisa Amundson says athletic director and head football coach…

Forced Entry And Robbery Investigation In West Fargo

UPDATE: WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - West Fargo police say there was a forced entry and robbery at an apartment late Thursday night. Sgt. Randy Burkhartsmeier says police were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street East around midnight…

Minnesota Lawmakers Hold Town Hall Meeting

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Democratic Minnesota lawmakers held a town hall meeting to take questions from the community and update them on the legislative session. State Senator Kent Eken, along with Representatives Ben…