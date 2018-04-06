USD Athletics raises funds for students involved in deadly crash





Jared Brito Courtney Beane

SIOUX FALLS, SD – University of Sioux Falls Athletics is trying to help the families of two students involved in a fatal car crash with expenses.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up online to help the families of Cougars wide receiver Courtney Beane who was killed in the crash, and defensive end Jared Brito who was seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.

Donations to Brito’s account goes toward his medical expenses.

Any amount raised beyond that will be donated to charity in accordance with NCAA bylaws.

Click here to donate to Courtney and here for Jared