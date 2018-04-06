Younger Guys Stepping Up on Bison Front

The Bison have six more spring practices before their modified spring game.

FARGO, N.D. — There will be a bit of a new look to the big men up front for NDSU football, but not for the guys they are blocking for. With Easton Stick returning for his senior season at quarterback and six returners at running back, the offensive line knows who it’s protecting.

There are big shoes to fill with Austin Kuhnert’s graduation. Bryce Messner’s absence will also be felt in 2018, but there are some other guys stepping up this spring.

“Oh definitely. Cordell Volson for sure. He’s taken huge steps this spring already,” offensive tackle Colin Conner said. “He’s gonna go even farther.”

“We’ve got some young guys stepping up and that’s huge,” offensive tackle Zack Johnson said. “They need to fill in that role as best they can. I know Colin [Conner] is out – I mean, he’s not out, but he has his injury – so, Cordell Volson has been stepping up and doing a great job.”