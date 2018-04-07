El Zagal Shrine Circus Dazzles People of All Ages

The circus features all the classic favorites

FARGO, N.D. — If you want some fun for the whole family this weekend, the El Zagal Shrine Circus is happening at the Fargodome.

“It’s really amazing. It’s once in a lifetime. So you don’t want to miss it,” said Steve Jones, a 10-year old attending the circus.

He, like many other kids, have been seeing the show year after year.

“The circus has been in Fargo and part of El Zagal for 67 years. So there’s something that keeps drawing people back. We wouldn’t put a show on if people didn’t want to come and enjoy it,” said Rocky Rockswold, the potentate of the El Zagal Shrine.

Animals are a big hit with kids, with some saying they love the tigers. There are also elephant rides for them to try.

“It felt really amazing [riding an elephant],” Jones said.

“It’s a bunch of junk food. It’s always good,” said 11-year old Jakob Conzemius, when asked about his favorite part of the circus.

“I like all the music and what’s happening in here and the crowd in here too,” said 10-year old Hayden Gibbon.

Even adults have their favorites.

“I would go for the motorcycles. I’m into the action. But the elephants and tigers are always great to see up close. It’s not an everyday thing to see,” said Blake Wrigley, former potentate of the El Zagal Shrine.

Those attending say the circus is a great way to create memories and spend time with loved ones.

“I’m glad I can come to one every year, because it’s really fun,” Conzemius said.

“Anybody who thinks they want to come should definitely come and try it,” Jones said.

The circus will have two more shows on Sunday at 12 and 4 p.m.