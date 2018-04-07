Kelly Armstrong Clinches GOP Endorsement for U.S. House

Armstrong edges out three candidates, including Tom Campbell, for the endorsement

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota GOP has chosen the candidate they would like to be Kevin Cramer’s successor in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With four candidates in the running, the Republicans endorse State Senator Kelly Armstrong for November’s general election.

Armstrong served as the state’s Republican Party chairman until he announced his campaign in February.

The Dickinson native says he will fight for North Dakota on Capitol Hill if he’s elected.

“I’m energetic, I move, I’ve been in every fight since I’ve been in the North Dakota Legislature, and that’s what we need in DC. We’re going to need someone down there fighting for North Dakota values, fighting for the issues important to us, ag, energy,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong won on the first ballot at the convention, securing 847 delegate votes as opposed to 480 in favor of fellow State Senator Tom Campbell.

The Democrats endorsed former State Senate minority leader Mac Schneider in March.