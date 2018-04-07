North Dakota GOP Endorses U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer for U.S. Senate

Cramer will face incumbent North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp in November election

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —

During his speech to delegates at the Republican convention in Grand Forks, Cramer said “Washington has forgotten how to listen” and that there’s been too much taxation and too much regulation.

With the endorsement secured, Cramer is now focused on the long campaign ahead.

“There’s nothing like being with 1600 of your closest friends. Getting their support, knowing they have my back, making it official, sort of paves the way for the path forward which you know it’s going to be seven months of a long road,” said Cramer.

Cramer will face off against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the November election.