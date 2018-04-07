Senden Scores Twice in Force Win Over Green Bay

Force keep pace in Western Conference standings.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Fargo Force picked up another big win down the stretch with a 4-1 win over the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday night.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup got the offense started for Fargo with his 26th goal of the season. Mark Senden netted a pair of goals in the third period to seal the victory.

Ryan Bischel recorded nine saves in 20 minutes of action, and Strauss Mann made all eight saves in the second and third periods.

The Force will go for the series sweep against the Gamblers Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.