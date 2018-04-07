Will Gardner Secures GOP Endorsement for Secretary of State

Mandan businessman edges out incumbent Al Jaeger, who has held the seat since 1993

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The race for secretary of state was set to be decided on Sunday, but was moved up for inclusion on the GOP Convention agenda Saturday due to impending weather.

Once the dust settled, the party endorsed Mandan businessman Will Gardner over incumbent Al Jaeger, who has held the position since 1993.

Gardner won the majority of the delegation’s votes, edging out the longest serving official in the North Dakota capitol.

Gardner will face Democratic nominee Joshua Boschee in the November election.