UPDATE: White Bear Lake Missing Man Found Safe

Twenty–two–year–old Roberto Marquez has been located safe in Oakdale

UPDATE:

The White Bear Lake Police Department has cancelled the missing person report. Roberto Marquez has been located safe in Oakdale.

PREVIOUS STORY:

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — The White Bear Lake Police Department wants your help finding a missing man.

Twenty–two–year–old Roberto Marquez was last seen yesterday afternoon when he left his house to go to the Super America on Century Avenue.

Marquez is a vulnerable adult who may be lost and disoriented.

He is described as 5’7″, 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a slight beard.

He was believed to be wearing a green jacket, dark blue/black jeans, black shoes and a blue shirt.

If you’ve seen Marquez, contact the White Bear Lake Police Department.