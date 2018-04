Gold-N-Motion is Back at Scheels Arena!

The performers, ranging from 4 to 18 years old, are a part of the FM Acro Team

FARGO, N.D. — What flips, tumbles and puts on a performance spectacular?

Each of the gymnasts a part of Gold –N–Motion!

The 36th Annual Spring Show took over Scheels Arena as hundreds watched these young athletes take the stage.

Throughout the year they are taking part in competitions around the country, but this performance was right out of a story book.

“I thought the coolest part was the flips and the cart wheels. I mostly liked all the costumes,” said Brenna Vesey, an audience member.

All of the proceeds support the programs of American Gold Gymnastics.