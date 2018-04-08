Contestants Get Last-Minute Coaching for Miss North Dakota and South Dakota Earth Pageant

The pageant will be on April 22 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Anyone interested in being in this year’s Miss North Dakota and South Dakota Earth Pageant got free coaching.

Ultimate Image: Model, Talent and Makeup Artist Management in Fargo taught future pageant contestants how to walk on stage, answer on-stage questions and practiced poses for the big day. The Earth Pageant has been around since 2000 and focuses on environmental awareness. Part of every contestants’ pageant fee goes towards organizations around the world working to fight climate change.

“Climate change is international, it reaches across the globe. It’s not specific to one country or the next. It’s something that ladies and gentlemen across the entire world should be aware of it. That’s what makes this such a universal pageant, a universal platform. It pertains to literally everyone in the world,” said Jennifer Toso-Kenna, state director for the Miss North Dakota and South Dakota Earth Pageant.

The Miss North Dakota and South Dakota Earth Pageant will be in Fargo on April 22. Registration for the pageant closes tomorrow.