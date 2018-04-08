Semi Hits North Dakota DOT Snow Plow

HEBRON, N.D. — Blowing snow caused a semi to hit the back on a North Dakota DOT snow plow.

The crash happened shortly after 8 this morning on I–94, three miles south of Hebron, North Dakota.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the semi driver attempted to pass the snow plow.

The semi driver says he lost sight of the snow plow because of the low visibility.

When the driver realized the plow was in the left lane, he tried to pass on the median shoulder.

The semi struck the rear side of plow.

Neither of the drivers were injured.

The semi driver was cited for careless driving.