UND Football Using Last Season as Fuel for 2018

Fighting Hawks hoping to improve on three win season in 2017.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On the gridiron, nobody in the FCS would like to turn the page and forget about last season more than the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. 22 injuries, and only three wins is not what head coach Bubba Schweigert and his group had in mind after making the playoffs the year before.

Now the Hawks are in search of a new quarterback and a new mindset as they continue spring practice. Defensive lineman Tank Harris says UND is still using last season’s poor record as fuel from here on out.

“With a 3-8 season going last year, we’re definitely still harping on it,” Harris said. “Those days when we don’t feel like practicing and we don’t feel like lifting we know 3-8 is not cutting it and we have to keep getting better each and every day. Just the same thing that’s on the back of our workout shirts day-by-day, we just keep taking it one day at a time, keep coming to practice with a good mentality, good energy and keep learning from our mistakes and keep working to be a better team.”

North Dakota is hold its spring game Friday, April 13.