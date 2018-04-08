USHL Hockey: Force Get Series Sweep of Green Bay in Shoot out

Force Trail Waterloo and Omaha in western conference standings.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Fargo Force finished off the sweep of the Green Bay Gamblers with a 3-2 Shoot out win.

Evan Bell and Jordan Seyfert both netted goals in regulation. Grant Hebert and Ben Meyers each scored in the shoot-out while Strauss Mann stopped both shots he faced for the win. The Force improve to 35-16-3-4 with 77 points on the season.

Fargo has a home and home series with the Sioux Falls Stampede next weekend for the final weekend of the 2017-18 regular season. The Force trail the Waterloo Black Hawks (80) and Omaha Lancers (79) in the western conference standings. The top two seeds from each conference receive first round byes with the third seed hosting in the opening round of the playoffs.