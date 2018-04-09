Fargo Brewing Company Now Canning “Kenny’s Lemonade”

They previously only had the drink on draft

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Brewing Company came up with a different concoction for all the beer lovers out there a few years ago that is finally available in cans.

Kenny’s Lemonade is meant to be similar to a summer shandy, which is beer and lemonade mixed together.

Fargo Brewing Company’s used to only offer the drink on draft.

This is the first time they’ve ever canned Kenny’s Lemonade, which some say will be the perfect treat once some warmer weather arrives.

“It is an awesome beer, especially think spring, think summer, right? Despite what’s happening with the weather right now. When it’s warm outside, when you’re on a patio, when you’re on a beach somewhere, this beer is incredible, really refreshing, it’s really tasty. It’s not too sweet, it’s not too tart, it’s a really great warm weather beer,” said Aaron Hill, co-founder of Fargo Brewing Company.

Fargo Brewing Company is in bigger letters on the new cans to emphasize the growing presence of the brewery in the community.