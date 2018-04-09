Health Department tells Local Brewing Company ‘No Dogs Allowed’

MAPLETON, N.D. — Many breweries throughout the country are pet friendly, but the Department of Health says establishments in North Dakota have different rules.

This change is affecting businesses in our area.

Those who are looking to kick back and enjoy a cold one usually have something in common…

“You get people from all walks of life in the community,” said Sam Corr, the owner of Drumconrath Brewing Company.

When they walk through the door of a brewery, they want to enjoy the experience with others.

“Having not just you and your spouse but your entire family and that includes four legged animals,” said Don Kenna, the owner of Prairie Brothers Brewing Company.

But after a recent health inspection, Dunconrath Brewing Company in Mapleton is saying ‘no’ to four legged friends.

“Someone came in and asked if they could bring their dog in while he was standing there and i looked at him and was like I guess I’m not sure because other breweries can do it and his look was quite shocked,” Corr said.

Corr says in North Dakota there are no brewery regulations so cities like Fargo and Bismarck do things their own way.

“Myself and a couple of the other small operations are under the guys of the state,” Corr said.

Within North Dakota, these places are considered food establishments, but brewers argue it is almost impossible to contaminate beer.

“The process of brewing sanitizes that’s what makes beer so different than any other food product,” Kenna said.

And Kenna says a dog walking around a taproom is less harmful than a human walking in with the flu.

“A dog in a brewery is not going to ruin the beer,” Kenna said.

While Corr is listening to the state, he is also catering to his customers.

Pups may not be allowed in here but when the patio is back out for the summer, these pups can join in out here.

He says this change won’t stop customers from coming right in.

“At the end of the day it’s still a place where they like to go and they’re not going to stop coming just because they can’t bring their dog,” Corr said.

Breweries have taken over faster than more cities can keep up with.

“Dogs really do have a big part in this kind of brewing community,” Kenna said.

And those in North Dakota want to be a part of the trend.

“People should be able to bring their dogs to more places,” Kenna said.

Both owners say that the beer does not hit the air until being poured into a glass, and having a dog friendly tap room would only enhance business.